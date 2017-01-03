Kate Beckinsale on Shaping Selene’s Arc in ‘Underworld: Blood Wars’

0

It’s been over a decade since Underworld hit theaters in 2003, the fifth entry of the franchise (Blood Wars) due this week. Nowadays – there’s something almost quaint about the series. No matter how much the world may change, Underworld remains fixed – black leather and a blue color tint served with a decapitation or two. In Blood Wars, Selene (Kate Beckinsale) finds herself once again stuck in the middle of the unending Lycan v. Vampire war. Both supernatural factions want to capture Selene for their own nefarious purposes, forcing our un-aging heroine to seek help from previous surviving film allies – David and Thomas (Theo James & Charles Dance).

In the above interview with Kate Beckinsale, she discusses how she shaped Selene’s arc in Blood Wars, if there’s an end date for the character and her favorite scene(s) to shoot. For the full interview, watch above.

