Kate Winslet Reuniting with James Cameron for His ‘Avatar’ Sequels

It only took twenty years, but Kate Winslet and James Cameron are finally reteaming after steering Titanic to awards attention and record-shattering box office. The Oscar-winning actress has signed on to head to Pandora with Cameron for his Avatar sequels, according to Deadline.

“Kate and I have been looking for something to do together for 20 years, since our collaboration on Titanic, which was one of the most rewarding of my career,” Cameron said. “I can’t wait to see her bring the character of Ronal to life.”

No details are available yet on who this Ronal character is or how many of the four planned Avatar sequels she’ll star in. In classic Cameron fashion, the director has been working on his follow-up films for years while technology could catch up to his vision. He ends up the butt of jokes a lot for the admittedly insane time investment he’s put into the universe, for a movie people have largely forgotten no less, but when was the last time Cameron’s immersive cimeatic visions and groundbreaking use of technology let you down? Never, that’s when. I’m willing to give the guy a big benefit of the doubt, even if he is doubling down on those dumb Wonder Woman comments.