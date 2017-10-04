Movie Talk: Kate Winslet Joins the ‘Avatar’ Sequels in a Starring Role

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 4th, 2017) Ken Napzok, Mark Reilly, Jeremy Jahns and Ashley Mova discuss the following:
- Kate Winslet joins Avatar 2 in starring role
- Jared Leto to star in Brett Ratner’s Hugh Hefner biopic
- Pirates of the Caribbean 5 co-director Joachim Rønning in talks for Maleficent 2
- Jenny Slate is in negotiations to join Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in Sony’s Venom movie
- Lucifer‘s showrunner to make Flight of the Navigator reboot
- Mail Bag
- Live Twitter Questions