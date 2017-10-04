Facebook Messenger

Click the button below and wait for a message from our Facebook bot in Messenger!
More Collider
More from Complex Networks

Movie Talk: Kate Winslet Joins the ‘Avatar’ Sequels in a Starring Role

by      October 4, 2017

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (Tuesday October 4th, 2017) Ken Napzok, Mark Reilly, Jeremy Jahns and Ashley Mova discuss the following:

  • Kate Winslet joins Avatar 2 in starring role
  • Jared Leto to star in Brett Ratner’s Hugh Hefner biopic
  • Jenny Slate is in negotiations to join Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams and Riz Ahmed in Sony’s Venom movie
  • Mail Bag
  • Live Twitter Questions
blade-runner-2049-jared-leto

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
Willem Dafoe on 'The Florida Project' and Why Horror Directors Make Good…
Next Article
Don Mancini Breaks Down that Crazy 'Cult of Chucky' Ending
Tags

Latest News