Watch ‘Hotel Transylvania 3’s Kathryn Hahn Play “Random Questions”

With Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation arriving in theaters this weekend, I recently sat down with Kathryn Hahn to talk about making the sequel. In the 3rd installment of the very successful franchise, Drac (Adam Sandler) decides to take his family on an ocean-going cruise. The twist here is that Drac is feeling a little lonely despite the many monstrous companions that join him on this journey and he’s looking for a little companionship. But the trip turns into a nightmare for Mavis when Drac ends up falling for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka (Hahn), who hides a dangerous secret.

During the interview, Hahn talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the making of a Hotel Transylvania movie and then we played “random questions.” If you haven’t seen a previous episode, the game includes questions like which TV show would they like to guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared them as a kid, what they collect, if they own any movie/TV show props, what’s the most they’ve spent on sneakers or shoes and more.

Directed by Genndy Tartakovsky, who co-wrote the film with Michael McCullers, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation also stars Andy Samberg (Johnny), Selena Gomez (Mavis), Kevin James (Frank), David Spade (Griffin), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Molly Shannon (Wanda), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Jim Gaffigan (Van Helsing) and Mel Brooks (Vlad).