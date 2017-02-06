‘Katrina: American Crime Story’ Casts Annette Bening

0

While expectations are high for the second season of American Crime Story, it doesn’t look like they’ll be slowing down when it comes to casting. Today, FX announced that four-time Oscar-nominee Annette Bening has been cast in Katrina: American Crime Story. The upcoming season, set to debut in 2018, will focus on Hurricane Katrina and the response from citizens and government officials.

According to the press release, Bening will play Louisiana Governor Kathleen Blanco. There are no more details on her role beyond that, but it should be interesting to see how the ensemble develops and what casting news we can expect in the weeks ahead. It will also be interesting to see if executive producers Ryan Murphy, Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson bring back any actors from The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story to keep the anthology series in the mold of Murphy’s other FX anthology, American Horror Story.

It will also be interesting to see if the audience returns. The strength and the weakness of an anthology series is that you’re not beholden to previous seasons, but neither is the audience. An audience that’s curious about the O.J. Simpson trial may not want to know much about Hurricane Katrina. Some may even argue that Katrina shouldn’t qualify as a “crime” story even though, while perhaps not legally a crime, it was a crime against a city due to gross incompetence. If you watch the documentaries on Katrina, you can see that it never needed to get as bad as it got. While the new season may not fit the mold of a courtroom drama, this could easily work as a disaster narrative writ large. That’s something we haven’t really seen before on television, and I’m excited to see how the showrunners tackle this piece of American history.

