Father Figures’ Star Katt Williams Reveals Why He Hates Dramas

It’s gotta be fun to be Katt Williams on set. The versatile comedian has a penchant for showing up in comedies for a scene or two and just letting loose. There’s a freedom to his performances – the rest of the film, plot, and characters all fall to the wayside as Williams (often with less than ten-minutes of screen-time) takes the reigns.

Case in point – Father Figures, wherein for the first hour or so – the film is ostensibly about twin brother Kyle and Peter (Owen Wilson & Ed Helms) searching for their real father – that is until they pick up an unnamed hitchhiker (Katt Williams). The energy of the film shifts the second Williams pops up – and then Father Figures becomes a madcap free-for-all, complete with Williams tied up in the back-seat & ultimately a train crash. Williams’ hitchhiker isn’t even give a name, yet still the comedian imbues the character with a surprising level of sweetness, proof just how much Williams can do with any amount of material.

In the following interview with Katt Williams, he reveals the mysterious hitchhiker’s real name, his criteria for picking up hitchhikers and why he hates dramas. For the full interview, watch above.

Has Katt Williams ever picked up a hitchhiker?

Did he ever come up with a name for the hitchhiker character he plays in Father Figures?

Has Williams’ family ever lied to him? [Just as in the film Father’s Figures]

Does he ever think about taking on more dramatic roles?

