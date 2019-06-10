New ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Trailer Features a Helping Hand from Keanu Reeves

0

Keanu Reeves is having a very good year. The latest John Wick is the most successful to date; he had a brilliant cameo in Always Be My Maybe; and he’s apparently a lot of fun voicing action figure Duke Caboom in Toy Story 4. Now Reeves is moving towards video games as the latest trailer for CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077 features a role for the beloved actor.

Most of the trailer focuses on your character dealing with the aftermath of a heist gone bad, and it’s definitely a cool world CD Projekt Red (the studio behind the Witcher games) has crafted here even if the trailer is all CG and no gameplay. But at the end, your character reboots (everyone in this world appears to have some kind of cybernetic implants and prosthetics) and is given a hand by a character played by Keanu Reeves. Obviously, you don’t get someone of Reeves’ caliber just for a cameo, so it will be interesting to see what kind of role his character plays in the overall narrative.

For those who need a brief rundown on what Cyberpunk 2077 is all about, Wikipedia notes that the video game is an adaptation of the 1988 tabletop game, and “is set fifty-seven years later in dystopian Night City, California, an open world with six distinct regions. In a first-person perspective, players assume the role of the customisable mercenary V, who can reach prominence in three character classes by applying experience points to stat upgrades. V has an arsenal of ranged weapons and options for melee combat.”

You get a hint of that melee combat in this trailer with the character slicing up his enemies with blades that emerge from his forearms. So that should be fun.

Check out the new Cyberpunk 2077 trailer below. The game hits Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on April 16, 2020.