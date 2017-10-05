NYCC: Watch Keanu Reeves Tease His New Film ‘Replicas’ Live

0

Keanu Reeves is taking the New York Comic-Con stage to tout his new film Replicas, and you can watch the entire panel live as it happens right here. The sci-fi thriller is directed by Jeffrey Nachmanoff, the filmmaker behind Traitor, and was written by London Has Fallen scribe Chad St. John. Reeves stars as a synthetic biologist whose family is killed in a car accident. He decides to put science to good use and bring them back using a new cloning technology, even if it draws the ire of the government and law enforcement officials.

The New York Comic-Con panel for Replicas will take place from 6:30-7:30pm ET and will be available to watch in the livestream above, where Reeves will be joined by the team behind the film to offer an exclusive first look at the movie. Reeves developed and produced the film himself alongside his producing partner Stephen Hamel and Transformers producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura.

Reeves stars in the film alongside Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch, Emily Alyn Lind, Emjay Anthony, Nyasha Hatendi, and John Ortiz. It does not currently have a release date.

