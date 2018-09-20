Keira Knightley & Dominic West Talk about the “Cool Hero” at the Center of ‘Colette’

0

Keira Knightley is downright radiant in Colette. She leads the drama based on the true story of Sidonie-Gabrielle Colette, a young woman living in the country who marries a successful writer, Willy (Dominic West), and is whisked off to Paris to indulge in the parties and luxuries of aristocratic living. Eventually, Willy convinces Colette to start ghostwriting for him and she writes a semi-autobiographical novel that becomes a major sensation. The pressure to produce more novels in this series eventually becomes too much, driving Colette to fight for recognition for her work and also to find her own voice.

I adored Colette – you can read my review from TIFF right here – so I was beyond excited to have the opportunity to sit down with Knightley and West at the festival to talk about the film. We got to chat about some material that didn’t make the final cut, why you should see Colette even if you’re not drawn to period dramas, and also about the importance of the movie hitting theaters with the #MeToo movement in full swing.

You can catch the full chat in the video at the top of this article. Colette hits theaters on September 21st. The movie is directed by Wash Westmoreland and also stars Denise Gough, Fiona Shaw, Robert Pugh, and Eleanor Tomlinson.

Here’s the official synopsis for Colette: