Listen to Kelly Clarkson’s Cover of “Never Enough” from ‘The Greatest Showman Reimagined’

The first track from the highly anticipated covers album The Greatest Showman – Reimagined has been released online, and it hails from none other than Kelly Clarkson. We learned last month that Atlantic Records would be releasing a new Greatest Showman album chock full of covers from folks like Pink and Panic! At the Disco, and this is our first preview of what the new album will entail.

Clarkson tackles “Never Enough,” the soaring ballad sung by Rebecca Ferguson’s character in the hit circus musical (although Jenny Lind actually performed the vocals). The Hugh Jackman-fronted PT Barnum movie hit theaters last December and really wasn’t much of a hit when it was first released, but positive word of mouth gave the film serious legs, and it went on to gross over $434 million worldwide.

Clarkson’s cover of “Never Enough” is unsurprisingly terrific, and as a fan of the soundtrack I’m really curious to get a listen to other tracks on this new album. Take a listen for yourself below, followed by the full tracklisting. The Greatest Showman – Reimagined will be released on November 16th.



“The Greatest Showman — Reimagined” tracklist:

1. The Greatest Show – Panic! at the Disco

2. A Million Dreams – Pink

3. A Million Dreams (Reprise) – Willow Sage Hart

4. Come Alive – Years & Years and Jess Glynne

5. The Other Side – MAX and Ty Dolla $ign

6. Never Enough – Kelly Clarkson

7. This Is Me (The Reimagined Remix) – Keala Settle, Kesha and Missy Elliott

8. Rewrite The Stars – James Arthur and Anne-Marie

9. Tightrope – Sara Bareilles

10. From Now On – Zac Brown Band

Bonus tracks:

1. The Greatest Show – Pentatonix

2. Come Alive – Craig David

3. This Is Me – Kesha

4. Rewrite The Stars (Acoustic) – Zendaya