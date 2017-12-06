Watch Kelly Marie Tran Sort ‘Star Wars’ Characters into Hogwarts Houses

0

-

As everyone on the planet knows, opening next week is director Rian Johnson’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike most movies where a lot of people know all the twists and turns before opening day, Disney and Lucasfilm have done an amazing job keeping the secrets of The Last Jedi under wraps. It’s actually a small miracle they did it considering the speed at which things leak on the internet.

Knowing the cast was extremely guarded with what they would say about their characters and the film, when I attended the Los Angeles press day, I tried my best to ask some fun questions that I knew they could answer. As you’ll see during my interview with Kelly Marie Tran, she shared her one-word reaction after seeing The Last Jedi, what order she watched the Star Wars films in and which was her favorite, if her character (Rose Tico) will surprise audiences, deleted scenes, and more. In addition, since she’s a huge Harry Potter fan, I asked her to sort a number of Star Wars characters into Hogwarts houses.

Check out what Kelly Marie Tran had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about. Star Wars: The Last Jedi also stars Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Laura Dern, Lupita Nyong’o, Andy Serkis, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie, and Benicio Del Toro.

Kelly Marie Tran:

What’s her one-word reaction after watching The Last Jedi?

What’s the order she watched the Star Wars films and what was her favorite?

Will her character surprise audiences or is it more what you see is what you get?

Since she’s a huge Harry Potter fan I ask her to sort a number of Star Wars characters into Harry Potter Hogwarts houses.

Did she remember any scenes with her character that didn’t make the finished film?

Here’s the official synopsis for Star Wars: The Last Jedi: