Collider Spotlight: Kelvin Harrison Jr. on Acting, Ambition & Going Toe-to-Toe with Powerhouse Performers

0

Given the quality of his work in recent releases like It Comes at Night, Monsters and Men and then some, there’s a chance you’re familiar with the name Kelvin Harrison Jr. But if that’s not the case, it’s our honor to put the Collider Spotlight on this downright phenomenal performer.

Harrison Jr. has kept quite busy since scoring some background work on Ender’s Game, but 2019 looks to be a banner year for the young actor. He’ll add a handful of new titles to his resume, but the one I suspect could put Harrison Jr. on the map in a new, big way is the upcoming release, Luce. He leads as the title character, a high school student who appears to be living the American Dream. His parents, played by Naomi Watts and Tim Roth, adopted him from a war-torn country a decade earlier and now Luce has it all – he’s popular, a stellar athlete, skilled debater and an all-around exemplary student. However, when one of Luce’s teachers (Octavia Spencer) finds something alarming in his locker, the incident runs the risk of drastically tarnishing his model student status.

If you’ve seen the poster for Luce, you likely caught the pull quote from its Sundance debut; “The most provocative film of the 2019 Sundance Film Festival.” I couldn’t agree more with that statement. Not only is Luce a downright riveting watch but it’s also a film with the power to seep in to such an extent that it’ll frequently challenge one to reassess certain assumptions, especially those tied to identity.