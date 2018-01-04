Kendrick Lamar Will Produce and Curate Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack

0

The folks at Marvel weren’t content assembling the ideal cast and director team for Black Panther, they had to go and snatch up one of the most talented musicians on the scene to do the soundtrack. Seven-time Grammy winner Kendrick Lamar will team with Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith to produce and curate Black Panther: The Album. The album will feature “music from and inspired by the movie,” per the press release, including Lamar’s new collaboration with SZA, ‘All the Stars’. The new song debuted today with the announcement.

Lamar was picked for the project by director Ryan Coogler, who said in the statement, “I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film. I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

“Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director” Lamar said. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Black Panther stars Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis, Black Panther opens in theaters on February 16, 2018 in the States. Take a listen to ‘All the Stars’ in the video below.