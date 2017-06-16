Kerry Washington on ‘Cars 3’ and Her Favorite Pixar Movie

0

With Cars 3 now playing in theaters, I recently sat down with Kerry Washington for an exclusive video interview. She talked about what people would be surprised to learn about the recording process, her favorite Pixar movie, how things change during the recording process, and a lot more.

If you haven’t seen any of the trailers, Cars 3 is about Lightning McQueen (Owen Wilson) being pushed out of the sport he loves by a new generation of drivers and what he does to try and return to being a champion.

The crazy voice cast also includes Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Ray Magliozzi, Tony Shalhoub, Bonnie Hunt, Lea DeLaria, Bob Costas, Margo Martindale, Darrell Waltrip, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Bob Peterson, Guido Quaroni, the late Tom Magliozzi, John Ratzenberger, Kyle Petty, Lewis Hamilton, Lloyd Sherr, Robert Glenn “Junior” Johnson, Ray Everhnam, Cheech Marin, Howard Augustine “Humpy” Wheeler Jr., Katherine Helmond, Paul Dooley, Jenifer Lewis, Shannon Spake, Maddy McGraw, Michael Wallis, Mike Joy, Jeff Gordon, Daniel Suárez, Ryan Blaney, Bubba Wallace, Chase Elliott, Richard Petty, and Andra Day.

Kerry Washington:

Joking: What did she pay to be in a Pixar movie?

Favorite Pixar movie?

How did things change during the recording process?

What would surprise people to learn about the recording process?

Here’s the official Cars 3 synopsis: