Kevin Conroy to Play Bruce Wayne on The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” Special

0

For my fellow 90s kids out there, Kevin Conroy is the voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne thanks to a stellar career playing various animated versions of the Caped Crusader. But later this year, Conroy will get to put his best foot (and face) forward as he appears in the live-action crossover special “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on The CW.

The ongoing TCA event revealed a number of interesting facts about the network’s upcoming crossover special, which is a sprawling adaptation of the DC Comics event spearheaded by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez; get your primer here. The latest news is that Conroy will be playing a live-action version of an older Bruce Wayne; don’t expect him to get all caped and cowled up for this go-round, though you never know what The CW is going to do. And in a perfect world, this could even set up the long-awaited adaptation of the fan-favorite futuristic Batman series, Batman Beyond, in which an elderly Bruce Wayne passes the bat-torch (and everything that comes with it) down to his heir apparent, along with some incredible mythology as to how all that comes to pass.

But until that happens, we can enjoy the fact that an adaptation of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” is coming to the small screen. Here’s a rundown of everything we know about the event (thanks to AV Club for this handy guide):