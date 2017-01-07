Kevin Costner and Jim Parsons on “Justifying and Humanizing” their Characters in ‘Hidden Figures’

0

Every year, a glut of Oscar-ready true life stories flood the cinematic market, but Hidden Figures is no ordinary biopic. Starring Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae, Kevin Costner, Jim Parsons and Mahershala Ali – yes, the cast is that stacked – Hidden Figures tells the true-life story of the genius women that were integral to the space race and to the complex computations behind NASA’s progress in the early ’60s. Costner and Parsons star as two of the brilliant minds behind the incredibly stressful and precarious mission of putting the very first American man into space – John Glenn.

In the above interview with Costner and Parsons, the stars open up about the real life minds behind the film, how they learned about the story and how they managed to get inside of the heads of their prickly characters.