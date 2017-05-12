Kevin Feige on ‘Guardians 2′, the Spider-Man Deal, and ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and Beyond

0

Warning: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 spoilers are discussed in this interview.

One of the things I love about Marvel releasing a new film is I usually get the chance to talk with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. As the mastermind behind Marvel’s worldwide success, I can’t stress enough how thankful I am that he’s the one leading the studio. The fact is it’s hard to make a movie. It’s even harder to make a great movie. But to keep making films that audiences around the world love for a decade is astounding and it’s only due to Feige’s leadership and the great team of executives that surround him. We’re living in a great time to be a fan of comic book movies and it’s important to take the time to appreciate the people bringing them to life.

At the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 press day I landed an exclusive interview with Kevin Feige. He talked about the after-credits scenes and what they mean, Adam Warlock, the future of the MCU, if he’ll ever cameo in the films, why Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 aren’t shooting at the same time, Thanos’ motivation in Infinity War, the status of Doctor Strange 2, Black Panther, if there is any chance to partner up with Fox for Fantastic Four, and so much more. Check out what he had to say below.

I’m curious about the Stallone, Michelle Yeoh, Michael Rosenbaum post-credit scene. Is that a set up towards a future endeavor of Guardians/a future movie, or was that just a fun bit for Guardians 2?

FEIGE: It’s always a bit of both. It’s always we do it because it’s fun in the moment, and it’s fun as a potential sneak of what’s to come. I think all things being equal; James and everybody at Marvel would love to see the continued adventures in some aspect. Whether it’s a large part in a future movie, or as James just said, a Howard the Duck level appearance, down the line of those any or all of those original Guardians. Really, the most important immediate thing for us was just to establish and showcase, “Yes. Those original Guardians, though they may never have called themselves that in our movie mythology, they exist.”

Why Adam Warlock? Why now?

FEIGE: Not to tease anything in regard to Infinity War. Mainly to plant a flag for his involvement in future Guardians stories. Adam Warlock is a character that we all love very much. James in particular has come very close, as I think he’s revealed recently, to including him in Vol 2, but when it was decided that that was one character too many, and the movie coalesced into the awesome form it is now he wanted to seed that appearance in future Guardians movies in the tag.

Do you think that Adam Warlock could have his own franchise, like his own movie, or do you envision him just like a Guardians thing?

FEIGE: Right now, I think we envision him as a Guardians thing. That being said, with James at the helm up to this point certainly I and I would presume it would continue to be the case, any one of his Guardians or any pairing of his Guardians I think could carry their own movies now.

There’s a lot to be excited for in the upcoming MCU slate. What are your top three most anticipated things? Whether it is directors, characters, and scenes. What are the three things you are just so excited for?

FEIGE: That is a very hard question to answer, but I would say as we are finally finishing and unveiling on the world the next solo, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker adventure is something I’m very excited about. I think he’s amazing, and I think the notion of Spider-Man in the MCU is one of the most exciting things that has happened to us in our almost ten year history. I can’t wait. Some people have glimpsed a little peek already. I’m excited for the to see their first glimpse to what Ryan Coogler is doing on Black Panther, which I think is groundbreaking, and is going to excite a lot of people. And every day what we’re filming on Infinity War is amongst the best stuff we have ever put on film.