Kevin Feige on ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’, the ‘Avengers 4′ Title, ‘Guardians 3′ and More

0

Anytime a Marvel movie comes out, getting the opportunity to sit down for a chat with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is a definite must. He’s been the driving creative force behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a very hands-on producer, and with Ant-Man and The Wasp (the 20th movie in 10 years) hitting theaters, he’s the go-to guy for answers, as long as you don’t mind cryptic answers that don’t reveal more than he’s ready to tell you.

At a press day held at the Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, Calif., producer Kevin Feige sat down with Collider for this 1-on-1 interview, in which he talked about when you might hear the word “mutant” in a Marvel movie, when Spider-Man: Far From Home starts shooting, how long fans will have to wait for a Captain Marvel trailer, when they’re likely to announce the title of Avengers 4, where they’re at with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, shooting more Marvel movies in IMAX, whether they’d consider releasing four films a year, his favorite Marvel props, and how he’d feel about an R-rated Marvel movie. He also talked about the possibility of a third Ant-Man movie, the film’s fun supporting characters, deleted scenes, and what he was most excited about and most nervous about pulling off.

Collider: If the Fox deal closes and Disney acquires the studio, how quickly will you use the word “mutant” in a movie?

KEVIN FEIGE: That’s a good question. I don’t know. First of all, I have no idea what’ll happen with that, one way or the other. If it doesn’t happen, we’ll continue to do what we’re doing now. If it does happen, we’ll figure out how to do things. Usually though, it takes awhile, for an idea to get on the screen. I think it will be years before we would integrate anything.

Tom Holland just revealed that the title of the next Spider-Man movie is Spider-Man: Far From Home, which makes sense since some of the film takes place in Europe. What was the other title that came close to being used?

FEIGE: That was pretty much the title. The other title was Homecoming 2, and we didn’t want to do that.

When do you start filming the Spider-Man sequel, and is the shooting schedule similar to the first film?

FEIGE: The shooting schedule will be the average of all of our shooting schedules. And it starts very soon. It starts early next month (July).

Have you had serious talks about Michael Peña’s character, and the other security people he works with, getting more screen time in another movie or a spin-off, or are they best-suited as side characters in Ant-Man movies?

FEIGE: Well, certainly, from the first one to this one, we thought it was best-suited for this. Even though we expanded the role in this one, where we see him in the future, I don’t know. They’re just so much fun.

When will we get to see the first Captain Marvel trailer?

FEIGE: That film is still shooting for another couple weeks, so I think it’ll be a few months.

Are you close to announcing the title of Avengers 4?

FEIGE: That’ll be after the Captain Marvel teaser, probably. Announcing that title, it’ll be towards the end of the year, with however we launch that film.

We’ve heard that Marvel is planning some cool 10th anniversary screenings in August. What can you reveal about what’s coming?

FEIGE: Are we doing 10th anniversary screenings in August? We could. It’s astounding to me that we’re at 10 years and, with Ant-Man and The Wasp, our 20th film in the MCU. I like that the celebration of 10 years and Infinity War, in particular, has made people go back and watch the first 18 and 19, which is great. Even at Marvel Studios, we’re going back and looking at some of our early films that we haven’t watched in awhile. They’re pretty good.

When are you aiming to start filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and where are you in the development process for that?

FEIGE: James [Gunn] has delivered a draft [of the script], and we begin official pre-production on that very, very soon. It’ll be shooting early next year. Captain Marvel finishes in about two weeks, Spider-Man starts in about two weeks, and then Guardians 3 will start early next year.

With the success of Avengers: Infinity War and the sequel being shot fully using IMAX cameras, have you had any conversations about filming any future Marvel movies in all IMAX?

FEIGE: Yeah. It’s one of our amazing tools in the toolbox for storytelling. I’m not sure what the next film is that we’ll shoot entirely with those cameras, but we’ll certainly shoot some sequences. Even Ant-Man and The Wasp goes to that ratio for certain sequences because it’s great. Anything that gets people into the theaters to have an experience they can’t get, even on their 75-inch TV at home, is important, and IMAX does a great job of that.

With or without the Fox deal, do you think Disney and Marvel will release four films a year, anytime soon?

FEIGE: I don’t know. The plan right now is three. The plan had been two, for a long time, and we always said that when we felt that we had the bandwidth for it and that we could do it in a way that wouldn’t jeopardize any quality, we’d go to three. That’s where we are now. We might do four someday, but not in the immediate future.

Do you have any interest in making Marvel stand-alone films, the way DC is talking about it with the Todd Phillips Joker movie, which could also be an interesting way to entice talent that might not want to sign on for multiple films?

FEIGE: I think we already do that. Not every actor signs on for multiple films. It depends what the role is and what the story is. A film like Ant-Man and The Wasp is 99% a standalone movie. We wanted to tell a fun family story that wasn’t burdened by lots of other connective tissue, and that’s what this film is. So, I think we can do both.

A lot of rumors are bubbling up that you’re close to making a Black Widow movie. Do you envision that film taking place in the present day, or will it be a prequel showing her origin?

FEIGE: It’s way too early to talk about that or about anything after Avengers 4, other than Spider-Man and Guardians.