Kevin Feige on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Spoilers and Future Marvel Movies

Warning: Thor: Ragnarok spoilers are discussed in this interview.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing around the world. In the run-up to the Marvel film’s release, I got to sit down with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige. He talked about the amazing Matt Damon cameo and how that came about, how much he plans on revealing when he’s sitting down to do press, if Thor’s missing eye will be permanent, if Loki (Tom Hiddleston) stole the Tesseract at the end of the movie, Marvel’s 10-year anniversary plans, if they have started discussing what Marvel properties will be on the upcoming Disney streaming app, when they will announce the 2020 movies and beyond, if they have plans for a Doctor Strange sequel, what’s surprised him about the Russo Brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War, and a lot more.

As I’m sure you all know by now, the Thor sequel finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) stripped of his hammer by Hela (Cate Blanchett), who escapes from her Asgardian prison and lays waste to the city. Banished to a foreign planet, Thor teams up with Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and some new and old friends to take on Hela and protect the universe once and for all. The film also stars Karl Urban, Tessa Thompson, Idris Elba, Jeff Goldblum, Rachel House, Tadanobu Asano, Anthony Hopkins, Benedict Cumberbatch, Clancy Brown, and Ray Stevenson.

I absolutely loved this movie. It’s probably the funniest Marvel movie to date and it’s also a really fun ride that’s also loaded with some incredible action set pieces. I had a smile on my face beginning to end. I can’t recommend Waititi’s film enough.

Collider: It’s funny because it’s like an all-star grup of reporters sitting in hospitality waiting to talk with you. Everyone prepares for you like a big game day thing. When you’re doing press like this, how much are you sort of cognizant of how much you want to say during an interview? Do you know what you’re willing to reveal when you come into a press day like this?

KEVIN FEIGE: Sort of. I try to just keep it about whatever movie we’re talking about, but I enjoy talking to journalists that are also fans that know so much about it. The only thing in more recent years, I’ve become cognizant of, is how people, understandably, take a ten minute interview and turn it into twenty different headlines spread out across five months.

I’ve never done that before. [laughs]

FEIGE: I’m like, when did I say that? I was like, that was like five months ago. I think it’s fun. I usually just don’t talk about anything I don’t want to talk about, as you know.

I wanted to do some spoiler questions, which will run after release. First thing is, when you have someone who looks as good as Chris Hemsworth, how much are you guys at the studio thinking, “Is he really gonna stay blind? Like, in one eye, or is his eye going to magically gonna come back?” Cause the Avengers: Infinity War footage you showed did not have him missing an eye.

FEIGE: Some of the commercials for this film have him not missing an eye.

Showing footage where he has.

FEIGE: Exactly. So you don’t know what’s going on. Like we didn’t want to spoil that in any of the footage we shot. No, we didn’t think about that. We thought about what’s fun for the character. What’s cool for the character. Not “Are we sullying our good-looking actor?” He looks good in any way. In any way, shape and form.

I have found that women do seem to like him.

FEIGE: Yeah.

It’s been a thing. So basically the losing an eye is a permanent thing going forward?

FEIGE: I didn’t say that. I think Thor will, either way, it could happen.

Sure.

FEIGE: There’ll be lots of evolutions for lots of characters over the course of the next two Avengers films.