Movie Talk: Kevin Feige Refutes Lucasfilm Rumors

July 5, 2018

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, John Rocha, and Jeff Sneider discuss the following:

  • In an interview with /Film at the press junket for Ant-Man and the WaspKevin Feige denied the rumors that he will replace Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm.
  • THR is reporting that MGM is rebooting Child’s Play with It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.
  • Variety is reporting that Miles Teller has been cast as the son of Anthony Edwards‘s character Goose in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
  • Variety reports that Sony has landed the film rights to Joe Henderson‘s graphic novel Skyward from Image Comics. Henderson will adapt it with Rampage‘s Brad Peyton directing.
  • According to Variety, The Crown’s’ Vanessa Kirby has been cast in the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw as Jason Statham‘s sister.
  • Live Twitter Questions
thank-you-for-your-service-miles-teller-image

Image via Universal Pictures

