Movie Talk: Kevin Feige Refutes Lucasfilm Rumors

- In an interview with /Film at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp, Kevin Feige denied the rumors that he will replace Kathleen Kennedy at Lucasfilm.
- THR is reporting that MGM is rebooting Child’s Play with It producers David Katzenberg and Seth Grahame-Smith.
- Variety is reporting that Miles Teller has been cast as the son of Anthony Edwards‘s character Goose in the Top Gun sequel Top Gun: Maverick.
- Variety reports that Sony has landed the film rights to Joe Henderson‘s graphic novel Skyward from Image Comics. Henderson will adapt it with Rampage‘s Brad Peyton directing.
- According to Variety, The Crown’s’ Vanessa Kirby has been cast in the Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs and Shaw as Jason Statham‘s sister.
