Jedi Council: Would Kevin Feige Be a Good Fit Running Star Wars Creative?

On today’s Jedi Council, Kristian Harloff, Ken Napzok, and EW’s Anthony Breznican discuss the following:
- In an interview with Esquire, Alden Ehrenreich defended Phil Lord and Chris Miller as directors on Solo: A Star Wars Story and confirmed that he’s been signed for three movies.
- The Star Wars Show released an interview with Kevin Feige where he talked about his love of Star Wars.
- Disney screens new Solo: A Star Wars Story footage for CinemaCon that features Han Solo and Lando playing a card game.
- Disney and Lucasfilm released a German Solo: A Star Wars Story trailer was released with new scenes featuring Dryden Vos and a quick glimpse at Han Solo on Mimban.
- Disney and Lucasfilm released a new Solo: A Star Wars Story TV spot featuring a panoramic view of Corellia and Emilia Clarke‘s Qi’ra asking Han Solo about his motives.
- 14 new character posters were released by Lucasfilm for Solo: A Star Wars Story.
- Spoiler Discussion: Will we see Mara Jade in Star Wars: Episode IX?
- BREAKING NEWS: Star Wars officially announces that Dave Filoni will be making a new animated series called Star Wars Resistance. The show will be an anime-inspired series set before the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
- Attractions Magazine did an aerial breakdown of the immense size of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, the new Star Wars theme land set to open in 2019 at both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Disneyland Park.
- The panel reviews Darth Vader #15 and Doctor Aphra #19.
- Twitter and Facebook Questions.