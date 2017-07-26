Kevin Feige on ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Reshoots and Landing Michelle Pfeiffer for ‘Ant-Man 2’

0

Marvel Studios closed out Saturday at Comic-Con with a bang, as they do every year, unveiling new footage from Thor: Ragnarok, Black Panther, and Avengers: Infinity War while also dropping news tidbits about Ant-Man and the Wasp and Captain Marvel. The man behind it all, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, was master of ceremonies for the proceedings, and Collider’s own Steve Weintraub caught up with Feige backstage after the big presentation.

During their discussion, Feige revealed how they landed Michelle Pfeiffer for Ant-Man and the Wasp and talked about the joy of seeing the Black Panther cast get to watch the footage for the first time with the audience. But Feige also addressed the resent reshoots (or, more accurately, “additional photography”) on Thor: Ragnarok. When asked about the grueling pace—they did around 500 setups in just 14 days—Feige boasted about the quickness of the shoot :

“We always do additional photography on our movies… There is an efficiency in additional photography because you know exactly what you need, and you go get it, and everybody’s motivated because you don’t have a lot of time. It’s not principal photography where you’ve got 90 days. You’ve got a short amount of time and everybody’s suddenly motivated. And then you go, ‘Well wait a minute, why can’t you do that many setups during principal?’ and then a producer calls and goes, ‘You’ve got half the schedule,’ and they go, ‘That’s impossible!’, and they go, ‘Well you did 500 setups in 14 days…’ (laughs). No we won’t do that, but it was very impressive.”

When asked what was involved in the additional photography, Feige said it was very much about just adding little moments here and there (which explains all the set ups):

“It’s like pickups. It’s all filling in the blank. Taika’s somebody that has new ideas all the time, and we’ll sit in the cutting room and go, ‘You know it’d be funny if we’d done this and this,’ and we go, ‘Yeah that’d be great, let’s do it!’ So it’s stuff like that.”

