‘The Upside’ Trailer Sees Kevin Hart Assisting a Paralyzed Bryan Cranston

STXfilms has released the first trailer for The Upside, the feel-good dramedy starring the dynamic duo of Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston. Director Neil Burger‘s film—which is based on the 2012 French hit The Intouchables—tells the story of an unlikely friendship between a paraplegic billionaire (Cranston) and the ex-convict (Hart) hired to assist him. Oscar-winner Nicole Kidman co-stars as Cranston’s assistant.

“This is a hilariously funny and emotionally affecting film,” STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson told us back in August. “It evokes elements of films like Trading Places and Scent of a Woman, while still being completely fresh with characters that are as memorable as they are hysterical.”

The trailer is definitely interesting, if for no other reason than the fact it marks the most dramatic role of Kevin Hart’s career. Everyone knows Cranston—an Oscar nominee and four-time Emmy winner—has a New Mexico RV’s worth of dramatic chops. But it’s intriguing to see Hart with shades of a departure from his broad comedy style. Even if there is still plenty of the trademark Kevin Hart Scream that he has utilized so well over the years, most recently in the box office topper Night School.

Check out the trailer below, along with the film’s poster. The Upside—which also stars Julianna Margulies, Aja Naomi King, and Tate Donovan—hits theaters on January 11, 2019.

Here is the official synopsis for The Upside: