Kevin Hart to Star in STX’s High-Concept Superhero Comedy ‘Night Wolf’

Fresh off the success of STXfilms’ The Upside, which grossed more than $100 million at the domestic box office, Kevin Hart has signed on to produce and star in the studio’s high-concept superhero comedy Night Wolf, Collider has learned.

STX acquired Night Wolf as a pitch from Detective Pikachu screenwriters Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit. The premise, which has drawn comparisons to Meet the Parents, finds Hart meeting his future father-in-law for the first time, only to discover he is secretly the superhero known as the Night Wolf.

That’s a pretty clever pitch, as it’s easy to see that movie in your head. Hart is perfect for the Ben Stiller role, and I can’t wait to see who’s cast opposite him as the Night Wolf, though I’m personally hoping for Samuel L. Jackson, as he and Hart seem like they’d make a great comic pairing.

Earlier this year, STX Entertainment announced it would partner with HartBeat Productions to produce two new comedy projects, with an eye for Hart to star in both. Night Wolf marks the third project Hart is developing with the studio, as STX previously announced Black Friday and an untitled romantic comedy. Hart is producing Night Wolf, and STX executive Drew Simon will oversee the project on behalf of the studio.

“After we acquired Night Wolf, we submitted it to Kevin Hart and the Team at HartBeat hoping they would love it as much as we did. It is a big, broad comedy and the idea is great fun and perfectly matched with Kevin’s comedic talent. We are thrilled to be working on what will now be our fourth film together,” said STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson.

“I am excited to be working with our friends at STX again. They brought us a great project with Night Wolf. I instantly fell in love with this pitch about an everyday guy who is meeting his in-laws for the first time and unwittingly discovers his dad to be is secretly a superhero,” said Hart.

STXfilms’ upcoming slate include the Jennifer Lopez-led revenge movie Hustlers on Sept. 13 and the Chadwick Boseman action-thriller 21 Bridges on Nov. 22, as well as Guy Ritchie‘s star-studded crime movie The Gentlemen on Jan. 24, among others.

Hart, who will next star in Jumanji: The Next Level, is represented by UTA and 3 Arts, the latter of which also represents Hernandez and Samit along with attorney Michael Auerbach.