Kevin Hart to Produce, Likely Star in ‘Scrooged’ Remake as Paramount Mines Its ’80s Catalogue

kevin-hart-santa-clausAre you paying attention to what’s going on over at Paramount Pictures these days? It feels like it’s the 1980s all over again on that lot. We’ve got a Tom Cruise-led Top Gun sequel coming in for a landing next summer, while Eddie Murphy is prepping to shoot a Coming to America sequel. Speaking of Murphy, the Safdie brothers are poised to direct a remake of 48 Hours, and Bad Boys for Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah are supposedly developing Beverly Hills Cop 4. The studio just released a remake of 1989’s Pet Sematary A new Terminator movie arrives in November. And a new G.I. Joe movie (i.e. Snake Eyes) was just assigned a release date. The ’80s are back on the Melrose lot, which just added another yet remake to its development slate.According to the Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Hart is developing a remake of the 1988 Christmas comedy Scrooged starring Bill Murray. Hart will produce via his Hartbeat Productions banner and likely star, should the script come out to his liking. Of course, there is no script yet, as a writer still has to be hired.

Richard Donner directed the original film, which served as a modern retelling of Charles DickensA Christmas CarolMurrray played a selfish TV executive who has lost his Christmas spirit and is visited by various ghosts to help him regain his holiday cheer. Karen Allen co-starred alongside Robert Mitchum and ’80s stalwart Bobcat Goldthwait from the beloved Police Academy franchise.

A Christmas Carol has been adapted for the big screen multiple times — who could forget the CG movie starring Jim Carrey — but Scrooged has endured as a holiday classic over the years, largely thanks to Murray and the strength of his performance. Though to be completely honest, this Jewish boy has never been a big fan, and greatly prefers watching Home Alone and National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation on Dec. 25 — if there are no good movies to see in theaters, of course.

Hart will soon begin filming Sony’s dramedy Fatherhood, which will co-star Alfre Woodard and spunky newcomer Melody Hurd. He’ll soon be seen alongside pal Dwayne Johnson in the Jumanji sequel, and you’ll also be able to hear Hart voicing Snowball in The Secret Life of Pets 2, which opens Friday. He’s represented by UTA and 3 Arts Entertainment, and THR broke the news of the project.

