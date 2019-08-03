Kevin Hart Sets ‘Uptown Saturday Night’ Buddy Comedy Remake as Next Project

0

Kevin Hart adds yet another project to his already sizable list of movies he’s starring in, producing, or both. Earlier this week, it was confirmed Hart would star in a remake of the 1974 Sidney Poitier-directed comedy Uptown Saturday Night with director Rick Famuyiwa set to direct.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. which will serve as the studio behind the remake; they were also the studio behind the original movie. Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, who reportedly wrote the most recent draft of the planned remake, will also serve as co-producer. Additional producers on the project are Will Smith through his production company Overbrook as well as Hart and John Cheng through their company HartBeat.

Uptown Saturday Night was not only originally directed by Poitier, but he was also one of the movie’s co-leads alongside Bill Cosby (in one of his earliest feature film roles). The buddy comedy follows two close friends who got to a luxury, private nightclub and proceed to get robbed while there. Among the stolen items is a winning lottery ticket which the friends then spend all night trying to reclaim. Picturing Hart and another actor (could Dwayne Johnson return for another big-budget team-up?) putting their own modern spin on a comedy is certainly an exciting prospect. Even better, knowing they’re going to work from a Barris-penned script and will be under the direction of Famuyiwa — no stranger to spinning a solid comedy yarn (see Dope for proof of this) — mean this is going to be just plain fun, folks.

As previously mentioned, the Uptown Saturday Night remake is just one of many irons in Hart’s proverbial fire right now. Jumanji: The Next Level is headed to theaters in December and Hart is currently filming the upcoming drama Fatherhood. As for remakes, he’s is also set to star in a redo of 1988’s The Great Outdoors, which originally starred Dan Aykroyd and John Candy.