Watch Kevin Smith Go ‘Comic Book Shopping’ & Talk ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

0

–

Comic Book Shopping is back with legendary filmmaker, comic book writer and pop culture icon Kevin Smith as our guest. Comic Book Shopping is hosted by Collider Heroes’ Coy Jandreau and gives guests the opportunity to tap into their inner comic book fan by spending some time browsing the racks at local comic book shops in Los Angeles. Past guests have included Jake Gyllenhaal, David Harbour, Michael Rooker, Michael Giacchino, Frank Miller, Zachary Levi, and many more industry heavyweights.

Kevin and Coy meet up at Golden Apple Comics in Los Angeles to talk about their shared love of comic books. Coy takes Kevin through the stacks of new comic books available at the shop and recommends a few titles for Smith to enjoy. Along the way, Smith talks about his career as a director of modern classics like Clerks, Chasing Amy and Dogma and his recent success as a podcaster on shows like Fatman on Batman (aka Fatman Beyond). Smith also teases what fans can expect from his upcoming movie Jay & Silent Bob Reboot which reunites everyone’s favorite stoners 25 years later. The film will be shown by Fathom Events on October 15th and 17th. Click here to get tickets to these screenings and for the accompanying Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow.

This very special edition of Comic Book Shopping is brought to you by our friends at Heroes & Villains, where viewers can save 15% on their first purchase using the code CBS15. Also, Kevin Smith and Collider are teaming up to give away signed copies of issues 1-4 of the Jay & Silent Bob comic. Just tweet out the link to this episode of Comic Book Shopping along with your favorite Jay & Silent Bob quote using the hashtag #comicbookshopping for a chance to win. (US residents only.) Watch the video above to hear more details about this giveaway and to hear more stories from the beloved filmmaker.

Here is the official synopsis for the Jay & Silent Bob Reboot: