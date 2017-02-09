With ‘Clerks 3′ Dead, Kevin Smith Now Planning Hollywood Satire ‘Jay and Silent Bob Reboot’

0

It appears that Kevin Smith is indeed diving back into his View Askewniverse, just not on the movie his fans thought was next. Smith announced in 2015 that he was getting serious about making Clerks 3, but when the idea for a Mallrats sequel arose, he put the Clerks sequel on the backburner. Now, in a Facebook post, Smith has revealed that Clerks 3 is dead as one of the film’s four leads has backed out of wanting to do the film. As for Mallrats, that was re-envisioned as a TV series last summer, but Smith says he’s pitched it to six different networks, all of whom turned the idea down. So what’s he moving onto now? A Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back sequel, of course.

Smith says that last month he began writing a script for Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, a film he describes thusly:

And so all last month, I had the time of my life laughing while writing “Jay and Silent Bob Reboot” – a fun flick in which the Jersey boys have to go back to Hollywood to stop a brand new reboot of the old “Bluntman & Chronic Movie” they hated so much. It’s a tongue-in-cheek, silly-ass satire that pokes fun at the movie business’s recent re-do obsession, featuring an all-star cast of cameos and familiar faces! And I already met with the good folks at Miramax and they’re into it, so I’m hoping we’ll be shooting in the summer!

Smith notes that while he doesn’t own the rights to Clerks, Mallrats, Chasing Amy, or Dogma, he does own Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, so while sequels to those films were contingent upon a variety of other factors, it sounds like Jay and Silent Bob Reboot could actually happen without needing a ton of greenlights.

Smith’s recent cinematic output has been lacking, by many accounts. After 201’s Cop Out, on which Smith and star Bruce Willis butted heads, the filmmaker rebooted himself in a way, crafting a deadly serious drama called Red State. He followed that up with the ridiculous/gross/creepy horror film Tusk, which was planned as the first installment of a True North trilogy of films that all take place in Canada. The second installment, Yoga Hosers, opened last year to scathing reviews, and while Smith has written the trilogy capper Moose Jaws and intended to start filming in 2016, production has not yet gotten underway on that particular pic.

In addition to overseeing his swath of podcasts, Smith’s also been stretching his filmmaking talents, helming episodes of The CW superhero shows The Flash and Supergirl to great success. The guy certainly has a significant fanbase, and Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back is an amusingly silly comedy, so perhaps Jay and Silent Bob Reboot will launch him back into the commercial realm of films like Zack and Miri Make a Porno and the underrated Jersey Girl.

What say you, folks? Are you down for a new Jay and Silent Bob movie? Sound off in the comments below after reading Smith’s full message.