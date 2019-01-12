Collider Partners Up with Kia Motors for Our Portrait and Media Studio in Park City

0

With Sundance 2019 fast approaching in Park City, Utah, I’m happy to announce Collider is once again going to be covering one of the best film festivals on the planet. Like previous years, we’re going to be posting news from Park City as it happens and we’ll also have tons of daily reviews and interviews.

Last year, we took the festival to the next level by partnering up with Kia and A-List Communications for a Portrait and Media Studio at the Kia Supper Suite and had tons of filmmakers and actors stop by. Since it went so well, we decided to do it again this year and we’ve already got tons of people booked to stop by including Zac Efron, Naomi Watts, Emma Roberts, Malin Akerman, Shea Whigham, Tony Hale, Mila Jovovich, Lucas Zumann, Jordana Spiro, Adelaide Clemens, Madisen Beaty, Octavia Spencer, Wendi McLendon Covey, Max Burkholder, Joe Berlinger, Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, Angela Sarafyan, Noah Schnapp, Mike Colter, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Rosamund Pike, Chris O’Dowd, Nick Hornby, and many more still to be announced.

While the Collider Studio will be going on during the day, at night the space will be a top food and fete film festival destination for celebrities and filmmakers on Main Street. The Kia Telluride Supper Suite pop-up is now in its fifth consecutive year and this year features cuisine by Greene St. Kitchen of Palms Casino Resort helmed by Chef Du Cuisine Lanny Chin. Libations flowing at the Collider studio and parties will be provided by LIFEWTR, Tequila Comisario, Sensi Tuscany Wines, Blue Moon Belgian White and Dragonfly Coffee Roasters. The program runs from January 26th to 28th, 2019. Our partner Kia will be transporting celebrities to our studio and debuting their all new Telluride, Kia’s first eight-passenger SUV that is several inches longer and wider than the brand’s award-winning Sorento.

Brand partners also active during the day-part include mou, a luxury footwear and accessories line, who will return to Park City to gift its highly coveted winter boots and shoes to Hollywood’s elite. Likewise, The Wild Immersion endorsed by Jane Goodall will be on-site with the world’s first ‘virtual reserve’.

The Kia Telluride Supper Suite by Greene St. Kitchen 2019 scheduled lineup is as follows:

Saturday, Jan 26th

Collider Portrait & Media Studio.

The Creative Coalition hosts a Spotlight Initiative Awards dinner honoring Josh Gad, Kyra Sedgwick, Tony Hale, Alfre Woodard, Tom Skerritt, Anna Chlumsky, Fisher Stevens , and Before You Know It . The awards will be hosted by actor and President of The Creative Coalition, Tim Daly .

, and . The awards will be hosted by actor and President of The Creative Coalition, . Cocktail Party celebration for XYZ Film’s“10 Years at the Fest” with L.A. Confidential.

Sunday, Jan 27th

Collider Portrait & Media Studio.

Dinner Celebration for LIGHT FROM LIGHT celebrating cast Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show), and Marin Ireland (Sneaky Pete).

celebrating cast (The Jim Gaffigan Show), and (Sneaky Pete). Private reception with Blumhouse.

Monday, Jan 28th

Collider Portrait & Media Studio.

Sony Pictures Classics cocktail party in celebration of MAIDEN and AQUARELA

Once again I want to give a thanks to the sponsors I previously mentioned for partnering up with us at this year’s Sundance. As you can imagine, trying to make stuff like this happen is expensive and a huge team effort.

*This program, its sponsors, and producers are an independent program operating in Park City in support of specific filmmakers and are not affiliated or sanctioned with an official Film Festival.*