First Trailer for ‘Kidding’ Reveals Jim Carrey’s Showtime Series Directed by Michel Gondry

0

Jim Carrey returns to television this fall in Showtime’s new comedy series Kidding. You can get a glimpse of just what it’s all about in the first trailer below. Kidding centers on Jeff, aka Mr. Pickles (Carrey), an icon of children’s television and a beacon of kindness and wisdom to America’s impressionable young minds and the parents who grew up with him. But when this beloved personality’s family begins to implode, Jeff finds no fairytale, fable or puppet will guide him through this crisis, which advances faster than his means to cope. The result: A kind man in a cruel world faces a slow leak of sanity as hilarious as it is heartbreaking.

The series also stars Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe-nominee Frank Langella (Frost/Nixon), Oscar, Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Catherine Keener (Get Out) and Judy Greer (Married). Throughout the season, Jeff begins to push back against the limits of the well-oiled machine that is “Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time,” and of his executive producer, Seb (Langella). Seb fears Jeff’s mental state could ruin the branding empire they’ve built, and thus begins preparing the show for a life after Jeff, while Deirdre (Keener), the head puppet maker, grapples with her own personal and professional life issues. Greer stars as Jeff’s estranged wife and their son is played by Cole Allen. Guest stars include Justin Kirk (WEEDS) and Ginger Gonzaga (I’M DYING UP HERE).

Kidding was created and is executive produced by Dave Holstein (WEEDS, Raising Hope), who wrote the pilot and will serve as showrunner. The series is also executive produced by Gondry, who is directing several episodes, including the premiere. In addition, Kidding is executive produced by Carrey, Michael Aguilar (I’M DYING UP HERE), Roberto Benabib (WEEDS), Raffi Adlan (The Green Hornet), Emmy-nominee Jason Bateman (Arrested Development) and Jim Garavente (Bad Words).