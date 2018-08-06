‘Kidding’ Trailer Shows Off Jim Carrey’s Insane Return to TV Comedy

0

Jim Carrey has returned to television sporting a serial killer’s haircut and a downright admirable willingness to receive a handjob from a puppet, and frankly, I’m here for every batty second of it. Some very important context: Showtime released the first trailer for Kidding, the network’s new half-hour comedy that puts Carrey in his first series regular role since In Living Color. (At one point he gets a handjob from a puppet. I might have already mentioned that.)

Carrey stars as Jeff, better known to the public as his iconic children’s show host persona, Mr. Pickles. By the looks of it, Mr. Pickles is in the middle of one heck of a complete mental breakdown—”I have a tremendous amount of pent-up anger inside me,” he says at one point—which sharply affects everyone around him: executive-producer Seb (Frank Langella), head puppet maker Deirdre (Catherine Keener), and estranged wife Jill (Judy Greer). That is a fantastic cast, by the way, which will also include guest spots from Justin Kirk (Weeds) and Ginger Gonzaga (I’m Dying Up Here).

Kidding is exactly the type of project I want Carrey in at this point in his career. At one point arguably the best—at least best known—physical comedian on the planet, Carrey has kept busy these last few years being generally wrong about how vaccines work and excelling in completely unintentional comedy. (There’s been no joke in 2018 funnier than the poster for Dark Crimes, a.k.a. Jim Carrey’s Big Bearded Face: The Movie.) But Kidding reunites Carrey with Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind director Michel Gondry. The French filmmaker—who executive-produces alongside series creator and showrunner Dave Holstein (Weeds)—knows exactly how best to utilize that artsy surrealism mixed with unsettling melancholia that is late-career Jim Carrey.

Check out the trailer and official posters below. Kidding debuts on Showtime September 9.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kidding: