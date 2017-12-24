Collider Kids: A Handy Holiday Viewing Guide for Family-Friendly Favorites

0

In today’s “Collider Kids” segment, we wanted to present a handy guide to all sorts of holiday TV content that’s fun for the whole family. Below, you’ll see some familiar titles and some brand-new offerings along with what they’re about and where to find them. We’d love it if you’d share your favorite holiday special in the comments below!

Here’s a handy guide to currently available and upcoming holiday specials to watch with the whole family:

Freeform:

The 25 Days of Christmas programming are about to come to a close, but there’s still time to get in on the fun!

PBS:

Ready Jet Go!: Holidays in Boxwood Terrace is available to stream for free on pbskids.org and the PBS KIDS Video App, and fans can check it out via the 24/7 PBS KIDS Channel as well. Be sure to check out my interview with showrunner Craig Bartlett here! In Holidays in Boxwood Terrace Jet is over the moon when his idea for the annual Boxwood Terrace Christmas Pageant is accepted – and he gets to direct the show, too! He casts Sean, Sydney, Mindy, and Sunspot as characters in the play, and also hires Mitchell Petersen to help him find that elusive, intangible thing called Christmas Spirit. Jet keeps searching for the Spirit of Christmas, and Sean and Sydney try hard to define it for him, while Mitchell really wants to belong to the group, but can’t quite figure out know how to fit in. But then, in a heartfelt conclusion, the kids get their answer about the true meaning of Christmas Spirit.

Amazon Prime Original Holiday Specials:

Click Clack Moo: Christmas at the Farm (November 28th) – It’s Christmas time and the farm animals have a problem: how to buy Farmer Brown the present of his dreams – a Tumbletron 300 clothes dryer. It’s a race against time for them, and for Duck who has his own problem – upping his “nice” numbers for Santa to get off the “naughty” list. (Nov. 28) Click, Clack, Moo: Christmas at the Farm is written by Will McRobb, directed by Jennifer Oxley, and features voice talent from Rachel Bloom (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live) and Patton Oswalt (Ratatouille).

If You Give a Mouse a Christmas Cookie: If it’s holiday time in Mouse’s house then, that means Christmas cookies (including a special one for Santa, of course), caroling…and one nearly-destroyed holiday pageant. Can Mouse and his animal friends save the show, without getting utterly distracted along the way? It’s a wild ride as Mouse and his friends embody the friendship and caring at the heart of the holiday season.

The Snowy Day: Based on the award-winning book by Ezra Jack Keats. Peter goes on a magical, snowy walk to his Nana’s house to bring home their Christmas Eve dinner.

Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year (December 26th) – It’s New Year’s Eve and Pete the Cat needs a New Year’s Resolution, but… he doesn’t even know what a resolution is! So, with the help of his family and friends, Pete sets out on a fun, musical ride to find one. But as the clock ticks down to midnight, Pete is still resolutionless…will he find one in time? Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year is a co-production with Alcon Television Group and Appian Way, the showrunner is Jeff “Swampy” Marsh (Phineas and Ferb) and voice talent includes Jacob Tremblay (Wonder), Atticus Shaffer (The Middle), Django Marsh (Phineas and Ferb), Elvis Costello, Diana Krall, KT Tunstall, and Don Was. Music from Pete the Cat: A Groovy New Year, will be made available on a soundtrack EP from Alcon Sleeping Giant (ASG Records) featuring new songs from the cast to stream on Amazon Music starting this December.

Amazon Prime Original Holiday Episodes:

The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2 (November 23rd) – “Snow Problem” – Stinky and Dirty clear the snow from train tracks in front of FAST, the freight train, then unplug a clogged tunnel so he can reach his destination with a shipment of Christmas trees and ornaments for the Go City town square. “Sleigh Riders” – Early Christmas morning, Stinky and Dirty find a crashed sleigh filled with gifts, and decide to deliver them – but they must find ways to move themselves in snow, and a sled on pavement in order to bring Christmas gifts to the residents of Go City! (Episode 1)

Wishenpoof, Season 2: “A Wish World Christmas” – It’s Christmas time and Bianca, her family and friends are gathered around the town’s Christmas tree to make their wishes. When Bob’s wish breaks and Penelope’s wish gets thrown off course, Bianca becomes determined to do whatever it takes to make their wishes come true! (Episodes 12 & 13)

Creative Galaxy, Season 1: “Baby Georgia’s First Christmas” – Baby Georgia gets sad because she has to leave the snow alien Arty made outside, so he goes to Sculpturon and learns to make one she can look at indoors. “Christmas Memories” – Arty wants to treasure Christmas with his friends, so they head to Paperia and learn to turn their photos into a picture book they can look at forever! (Episode 13)

Tumble Leaf, Season 2: “Snowflake Dance” – An injured Rutabaga can’t do the Snowflake Dance so Maple steps in and learns the dance in unexpected ways. “The Tinsel Tree Topper” – When Fig loses, then breaks a special holiday tree topper, he learns that just being together is a reason to celebrate. (Episode 2)

Bookaboo, Season 1: “Bookaboo’s Barkin’ New Year’s Eve” special features the incredible Paula Abdul and a whole host of Bookaboo’s celebrity friends who come together to celebrate and countdown to midnight. (Episode 9)

Netflix: