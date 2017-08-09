Kiersey Clemons on the Way ‘Dope’ Changed Her Life and ‘Flashpoint’

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

With director Marc Webb’s The Only Living Boy in New York opening this weekend in theaters, I sat down with Kiersey Clemons a few days ago for an exclusive video interview. During the wide-ranging conversation, she talked about what happens after you’ve starred in a buzzed about film like Dope at Sundance, meeting Marc Webb, some of her favorite New York City movies/shows, getting to geek out with Jeff Bridges, if she’s part of the Justice League movie reshoots, when she found out the Flash movie would be Flashpoint, and a lot more.

If you’re not familiar with The Only Living Boy in New York, the movie follows a recent college graduate (Callum Turner) who discovers that his father (Pierce Brosnan) is cheating on his mother (Cynthia Nixon) only to become smitten with his father’s mistress (Kate Beckinsale). He also gets life lessons from his new neighbor (Jeff Bridges). Written by Allan Loeb (Collateral Beauty), the film also stars Kiersey Clemons.

Check out what Kiersey Clemons had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about followed by the official synopsis and some images.

Kiersey Clemons:

What got her into acting?

What happens after you’re in a buzzed about film like Dope at Sundance?

What was it like meeting with Marc Webb for the film?

Favorite NYC movies/shows?

How there is an abundance of great TV right now.

What it means to her being part of a film like this where it’s all about the characters.

Did she get to geek out at all with Jeff Bridges?

Is she part of the Justice League reshoots?

How did she get the role in Flash?

When did she find out the Flash movie would be Flashpoint?

Here’s the official synopsis for The Only Living Boy in New York: