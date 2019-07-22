Quentin Tarantino Says He and Uma Thurman Have Recently Talked about ‘Kill Bill Vol. 3’

0

Kill Bill Vol. 3 is a movie that feels like it’s been teased ever since the first Kill Bill arrived back in 2003. You’ve got the perfect set up in the scene where The Bride (Uma Thurman) kills Vernita Green (Vivica A. Fox) only to have the murder witnessed by Vernita’s daughter Nikki. The Bride tells the young girl, “When you grow up, if you still feel raw about it, I’ll be waiting.” That’s not to say that’s where a third movie would go, but you can easily see an open door for third Kill Bill in a way that you can’t with something like Reservoir Dogs.

Talking to Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, writer-director Quentin Tarantino revealed that he’s still kicking around an idea for Vol. 3, and spoke to Uma Thurman about it as recently as last week:

“Me and Uma have talked about it recently, frankly, to tell you the truth. I have thought about it a little further. We were talking about it literally last week. If any of my movies were going to spring from my other movies, it would be a third Kill Bill.”

What makes a third Kill Bill such an intriguing prospect is that The Bride is a rich character who still hasn’t really been explored despite Thurman’s excellent performance. The character development we get from The Bride in the first two Kill Bill movies are centered around her enemies; we learn about her based on the people she has to kill because that’s the center point for all her actions. The movie ends with her picking up the mantle of motherhood after learning her daughter B.B. was alive, but then the question remains about how do you move forward? Was Bill right that Beatrix would live a dishonest, “Clark Kent” kind of life outside of being an assassin? What happens after Beatrix and B.B. drive off into the sunset?

Normally, I’m for leaving well enough alone in terms of sequels, but I think if Tarantino sparks to the right idea, there could be plenty of good stuff in a Kill Bill Vol. 3.