‘John Wick’ Director Chad Stahelski to Adapt Ed Brubaker Comic ‘Kill or Be Killed’

John Wick co-director Chad Stahelski proved he’s got the goods when he returned to direct the sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 solo and doubled down on all the good stuff that made fans fall in love with the franchise in the first place. Now, he’s getting into the realm of comic book movies with an adaptation of Ed Brubaker‘s dark little tale of suicide, demons, and murder, Kill or Be Killed.

Per THR, Stahelski will team with his John Wick producer Basil Iwanyk to bring Kill or Be Killed to the big screen with Dan Casey, who previously adapted Brubaker’s comic Incognito for Columbia, attached to write the script. Kill or Be Killed follows a depressed college student who attempts suicide, but survives due to interference from a demon who demands that he kill one person for every month he wants to stay alive. Forced to murder bad guys, the unwitting vigilante struggles to keep his nasty little secret while it slowly tears apart the lives of his friends and loved ones.

Kill or Be Killed adds to Stahelski’s growing stack of projects. He’s currently in pre-production on John Wick: Chapter 3 and is attached to direct Summit and Lionsgate’s long-developed Highlander remake.

