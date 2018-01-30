Exclusive ‘Kill Order’ Clip: Sci-Fi Martial Arts Movie Slices up a Superhuman Sword Fight

0

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive new clip from Kill Order, a new sci-fi actioner that ups the martial arts ante with superhuman skills. Chris Mark stars as David, a quiet high school kid suffering from some seriously dark memories he doesn’t understand when a group of armed men swarms his classroom, forcing David to defend his life and unleashing his previously unknown strength and abilities.

Kill Order is written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker, veteran stunt coordinator James Mark, who previously lent his stunt skills to Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Pacific Rim. Our new clip shows off a little bit of the combat and choreography you can expect to see in the film, finding David up against a uniformed baddie and locked in a steel-swinging swordfight to the death.

Kill Order arrives on Digital and DVD on February 6, 2018, and also stars Daniel Park, Denis Akiyama, Melee Hutton, Jessica Clement, Jason Gosbee, Reuben Langdon, and Alain Moussi. Watch our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kill Order.