Exclusive ‘Kill Order’ Trailer Reveals the Action-Packed Superhuman Martial Arts Movie

Today, we’re happy to debut the trailer for Kill Order, a new sci-fi actioner that ups the martial arts ante with superhuman skills. Chris Mark stars as David, a quiet high school kid suffering from some seriously dark memories he doesn’t understand when a group of armed men swarms his classroom, forcing David to defend his life and unleashing his previously unknown strength and abilities. The film is written and directed by first-time feature filmmaker and veteran stunt coordinator James Mark, who previously lent his stunt skills to Scott Pilgrim vs. The World and Pacific Rim.

Kill Order arrives on Digital and DVD on February 6, 2018, and stars Chris Mark, Daniel Park, Denis Akiyama, Melee Hutton, Jessica Clement, Jason Gosbee, Reuben Langdon, and Alain Moussi. Watch our trailer debut below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Kill Order.