‘Killer Kate!’ Takes a Spooky Trip to the Basement in an Exclusive Clip

Today we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the new horror comedy Killer Kate!, which promises a wild, bloody romp through the horrors of family dysfunction. The film centers on two estranged sisters, Kate and Angie, who haven’t spoken in the years since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their sick father all alone. Looking to reconcile, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party, but Angie doesn’t know she managed to book her way into the Airbnb her way into a murder mansion, where a disturbed family of killers is out for blood.

Killer Kate! stars Danielle Burgess (The Sinner), Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley) and Alexandra Feld. Director Elliot Feld makes his feature film debut and also co-wrote the script with Daniel Moya. Killer Kate! arrives in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on October 26, 2018.

Here’s the official synopsis for Killer Kate!: