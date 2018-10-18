‘Killer Kate!’ Takes a Spooky Trip to the Basement in an Exclusive Clip

Today we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from the new horror comedy Killer Kate!, which promises a wild, bloody romp through the horrors of family dysfunction. The film centers on two estranged sisters, Kate and Angie, who haven’t spoken in the years since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their sick father all alone. Looking to reconcile, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party, but Angie doesn’t know she managed to book her way into the Airbnb her way into a murder mansion, where a disturbed family of killers is out for blood.
Killer Kate! stars Danielle Burgess (The Sinner), Tiffany Shepis (Victor Crowley) and Alexandra Feld. Director Elliot Feld makes his feature film debut and also co-wrote the script with Daniel Moya. Killer Kate! arrives in theaters and on VOD and Digital HD on October 26, 2018.
Here’s the official synopsis for Killer Kate!:
Estranged sisters – Kate and Angie – haven’t spoken since Angie went to college and left Kate to care for their ailing father. In a show of reconciliation, several years after moving out, Angie invites Kate to her bachelorette party held at a remote house booked on a home-sharing app. The women are unaware that by booking this house, they’re walking into a trap set in motion by a disturbed family of amateur killers who are out for blood to right a cosmic wrong. They soon become unwitting participants in a savage and often ridiculous life-or-death struggle that pits family against family, and past against present.