‘Killing Eve’ Creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge Hands off Lead Writer Duties for Season 2

0

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has had a really good past couple of years on the big and small screens. As an actor, she appeared in Goodbye Christopher Robin and Solo: A Star Wars Story, but also took on lead roles in Crashing and Fleabag on the small screen. The latter series, an Amazon show that Waller-Bridge also wrote, will be returning for a sophomore session sometime next year. But it’s Waller-Bridge’s creation Killing Eve that generated more buzz than expected for the thrilling, tense, and quirky BBC America offering. But despite the creative team’s formula that netted the freshman series Emmy nominations for both Waller-Bridge’s writing and star Sandra Oh‘s performance in the lead role, Season 2 will be changing things up.

Variety reports that Emerald Fennell (Drifters) will be taking over as lead writer on the show. Fennell, also an actor known for roles in BBC/PBS’ Call the Midwife and the big screen’s Pan and The Danish Girl, will also serve as an executive producer on the show, along with Waller-Bridge; Season 2 is already shooting in Europe with plans for location shoots in Amsterdam, London, and Paris. And two new female directors are also now in the mix. Lisa Bruhlmann (Blue My Mind) and Francesca Gregorini (Electric Dreams) were brought on board by Waller-Bridge; Damon Thomas returns for Season 2 as a director and executive producer.

Here’s what Sarah Barnett, president of BBC America, had to say about the new season:

“With ‘Killing Eve,’ Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer and the enormously talented team created something that cut through the noise with the same elegant efficiency as a poisoned hairpin. We are filled with excitement and anticipation for the surprises in store as we move into Season 2.”

The first eight-episode season of Killing Eve built up a strong audience following with the finale ultimately delivering a series high of 1.25 million viewers in Nielsen live+3 ratings, up 86% from the premiere. Oh, an associate producer, commented on the rising popularity of the show just after its season finale:

“It’s so fantastic that, in this TV age of binge-watching and being inundated with so much content, ‘Killing Eve’ fans have grown the audience the tried-and-true way of word of mouth and are watching it weekly.”

Based on a series of novellas by Luke Jennings and produced by BBC Studios-backed Sid Gentle Films, expectations are high for the series’ future in the UK, the US, and other territories abroad. Sid Gentle CEO Sally Woodward Gentle, also an executive producer, said:

“We are so proud to have seen ‘Killing Eve’ set the world alight and are thrilled to pieces to be embarking again on this extraordinary adventure with such extraordinary and wickedly talented people.”

We’ll have to wait a bit to see how the new creative team shapes and shakes up Season 2, but fans all over the world will undoubtedly be tuning in to see how it al plays out.