Exclusive ‘Killing Ground’ Clip Gets Disturbing in a Hurry

Today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip from IFC Midnight’s Killing Ground, the upcoming survival thriller from debut feature director Damien Power. The film follows a couple that sets out for a romantic campground getaway where they find an abandoned tent, a traumatized baby, and a pair of well-armed sociopaths.

Basically, it’s a bit of a riff on the Most Dangerous Game survival thriller archetype with a baby in the mix, which sounds pretty damn tense to me. Killing Ground debuted at Sundance earlier this year, where it earned praise as a harrowing, heart-stopping thrill ride and a standout feature debut from Power. You definitely get a sense of that slow-burn dread and gut-punch realism in this clip, which delivers a little instant dose of panic.

Killing Ground stars Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer and Aaron Glenane. The film arrives in Theaters and On Demand on Friday, July 21, 2017. Watch our exclusive clip below.

Here’s the official synopsis: