‘Killing Ground’ Trailer Teases a Terrifying Fight for Survival

IFC Midnight is having a pretty solid year. The genre distributor has already released The Devil’s Candy and A Dark Song, both of which earned a slot on my Best Horror Movies of 2017 So Far, and the excellent apocalyptic thriller The Survivalist. Next up is Killing Ground, the Australian thriller from debut writer/director Damien Power.

The film follows a couple that sets out for a romantic campground getaway where they find an abandoned tent, a traumatized baby, and a pair of well-armed sociopaths. Basically, it’s a bit of a riff on the Most Dangerous Game survival thriller archetype with a baby in the mix, which sounds pretty damn tense to me. Killing Ground debuted at Sundance earlier this year, where it earned praise as a harrowing, heart-stopping thrill ride and a standout feature debut from Power.

Killing Ground stars Aaron Pedersen, Ian Meadows, Harriet Dyer (and Aaron Glenane. IFC Midnight will release the film in Theaters and On Demand on Friday, July 21, 2017. Watch the trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: