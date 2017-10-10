‘Killing Gunther’ Clip: Taran Killam’s Directorial Debut Skewers Action Tropes

0

SNL vet Taran Killam is making his feature filmmaking debut with the action comedy Killing Gunther, and today, we’re happy to debut an exclusive clip. Written and directed by Killam, the Mockumentary centers on a group of assassins that team up to take out the best in the biz, Gunther (Arnold Schwarzenegger), because he keeps taking all their business. But considering he’s the world’s greatest hit-man, the ragtag bunch of killers keep finding themselves one step behind in the game of cat-and-you missed

f youmissd the full trailer, you can check that out here and get a sense of Schwarzenegger’s role in the film — it’s a fun part for him, especially at this point in his career when he’s largely veered away from the action comedies that helped make him a household name. But I’m even more excited by the knockout supporting cast Killam has put together, including Cobie Smulders, Bobby Moynihan, Allison Tolman (RIP Downward Dog), and New Girl‘s most consistently underrated comedic weapon, Hannah Simone.

Check out our exclusive clip below. Killing Gunther also stars Aaron Yoo, Paul Brittain, Amir Talai, and Peter Kelamis. Killing Gunther arrives on ULTRA VOD September 22nd, and In Select Theaters and On Demand October 20th

Here’s the synopsis for Killing Gunther: