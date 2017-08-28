‘Killing Gunther’ Trailer Has an Elite Team Out to Murder Arnold Schwarzenegger

0

Saban Films has released the first Killing Gunther trailer. Previously titled Why We’re Killing Gunther, Taran Killam’s directorial debut centers on a group of assassins that team up to take out the best in the biz, Gunther (Arnold Schwarzenegger), because he keeps taking all their business.

While I’ve had this one on my radar for a little while now, this trailer reveals that Killam is taking a mockumentary approach, which should make for a fun twist on a high concept idea. Schwarzenegger looks like he’s having a blast, and you’ve got a really strong supporting cast that also includes Cobie Smulders, Bobby Moynihan, and Allison Tolman. I don’t know if it will all come together, but the movie looks like a lot of fun, and if it turns out that Killam made it solely so that he could have a scene where he gets punched in the face by Schwarzenegger, that’s as good a reason as any to make a movie.

Also, I really like this move for Schwarzenegger’s career. While I could do without the “terminated” joke, I like that he’s taking on projects like this. Sure, he’s done comedies before, but I like that he’s kind of playing a supporting role even though he’s the title character, and he’s self-aware enough to have fun with it rather than trying to gun for being the lead in an action franchise.

Check out the trailer below. The film also stars Hannah Simone, Aaron Yoo, Paul Brittain, Amir Talai, and Peter Kelamis. Killing Gunther does not currently have a release date.

