‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’ Cast Talk Delivering Yorgos Lanthimos Dialogue in Exclusive Featurette

0

We at Collider are happy to debut an exclusive featurette from the home video release of Yorgos Lanthimos’ new film The Killing of a Sacred Deer. In the clip, cast members Colin Ferrell, Barry Keoughan, and Raffey Cassidy discuss the challenge and delight of delivering Lanthimos’ idiosyncratic dialogue in his signature style, and how toning down the “acting” that they’re doing can result in a more compelling performance.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer is truly unlike anything else out there. Ferrell plays a renowned cardiovascular surgeon whose family life is upended by an odd relationship he has with a mysterious young boy, played by Keoughan. Things take incredibly dark and twisted turns that test the resolve of the family and of Ferrell’s character, resulting in a devilishly hilarious and horrifying series of events.

Check out the featurette in the video player below. The Killing of a Sacred Deer also stars Nicole Kidman and is now available t own on Digital HD and will be available to rent on December 26th. It hits Blu-ray and DVD on January 23, 2018.