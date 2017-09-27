New ‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’ Trailer Teases a Genuine Nightmare of a Film

0

A24 has released a new trailer for The Lobster filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos’ new drama The Killing of a Sacred Deer, and it does a great job of showcasing just how badly this movie is going to fuck you up. The film stars Colin Farrell as a successful surgeon with a huge house and a nice family whose life is upended when a strange young boy, played by Dunkirk’s Barry Keoghan, with a surprising connection shows up and upends his entire life.

To say any more would be tainting the experience of watching the horror play out onscreen, but as someone who has seen Killing of a Sacred Deer trust me when I say this movie is insane. There were times watching it when I didn’t know if I wanted to laugh, cry, or vomit, and Lanthimos doubles down on everything laid out here to tremendously affecting results. It’s not a “fun” movie to watch, so to speak, but it is a theatrical experience you won’t soon forget. Definitely see this in a crowded theater.

This new trailer does a great job of teasing the vibe of the film without giving too much away, but you’ll notice that Keoghan is practically unrecognizable here—in terms of manner and tone—in contrast to his character in Dunkirk (I didn’t even realize it was him until the movie was over). He gives a terrific performance, as do both Farrell and Nicole Kidman, and I’ll be very curious to see audience reactions to this once it hits theaters. It’s definitely not your traditional horror film, but it is truly horrifying.

Check out the new Killing of a Sacred Deer trailer below and click here to read Gregory Ellwood’s review from the Cannes Film Festival. The film also stars Bill Camp and Alicia Silverstone and opens in theaters on October 20th.