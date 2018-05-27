Collider Kids: ‘Kim Possible’ Movie Finds Its Cast, Including Alyson Hannigan

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’re bringing you Disney Channel recent casting announcement for the upcoming live-action original movie, Kim Possible. Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother) and Connie Ray (The Big C) join the cast of the live-action movie based on the global hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. Hannigan will play the role of brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (aka Mom Possible) and Ray will play grandmother Nana Possible.

Also joining the cast are Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega who will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego, respectively; Ciara Wilson (OMG!) has been cast as new high school student Athena; and Erika Tham (Make It Pop) will play Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie. They join the previously announced leads, Sadie Stanley as Kim Possible and Sean Giambrone as Ron Stoppable, in the comedy-adventure set to debut in 2019.

Hannigan can also be heard as the voice of Fancy Nancy’s mom, Claire Clancy, in Disney Junior’s upcoming animated series Fancy Nancy, based on the New York Times bestselling books.

The writers of the live-action movie are the creators of the animated series, Emmy Award-winning Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley, and Josh Cagan (The DUFF, Bandslam). The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine, whose producing credits include I, Tonya and Easy A. The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky, both of Disney XD’s MECH-X4. Blyth Nailling is the casting director.