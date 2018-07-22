Collider Kids: Live-Action ‘Kim Possible’ Star Sadie Stanley Suits Up as the Super Spy

0

In today’s Collider Kids segment, we’ve got your first look at Disney’s live-action Kim Possible star, Sadie Stanley, all suited up and ready for spycraft! At San Diego Comic-Con 2018, Emmy Award-winning executive producers Mark McCorkle and Bob Schooley revealed the first photo of the iconic character Kim Possible, brought to life by the actress in the upcoming live-action Disney Chanel Original Movie Kim Possible. Set to debut in 2019, the movie is based on the global-hit animated series about an everyday high school girl who, in her spare time, saves the world from villains. Sean Giambrone (ABC’s The Goldbergs) stars as Kim Possible’s loyal best friend, Ron Stoppable.

The live-action movie was written by McCorkle, Schooley and Josh Cagan (The DUFF, Bandslam). The executive producers are McCorkle, Schooley and Zanne Devine (I, Tonya and Easy A). The movie will be co-directed and co-produced by Adam B. Stein and Zach Lipovsky (both of Disney XD’s MECH-X4). Blyth Nailling (ABC’s Last Man Standing and Scrubs) is the casting director.

Also starring are Alyson Hannigan (How I Met Your Mother, Disney Junior’s animated series Fancy Nancy) as brain surgeon Dr. Ann Possible (AKA Mom Possible); Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) and Taylor Ortega will play fan-favorite villains Drakken and Shego, respectively; Connie Ray (The Big C) as grandmother Nana Possible; Ciara Wilson (OMG!) as new high school student Athena; Erika Tham (Make It Pop) who will play Kim’s childhood frenemy, Bonnie; and Issac Ryan Brown (Raven’s Home) as teen computer genius Wade. The comedy-adventure is set to debut in 2019.

The live-action Kim Possible Disney Channel Original Movie is a production of Middleton Productions, a subsidiary of Omnifilm Entertainment. Check out Stanley as Kim Possible below!