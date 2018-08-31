‘Kin’ Directors Jonathan and Josh Baker on Their Sci-Fi Feature Debut

0

-

With the sci-fi thriller Kin now playing in theaters, I recently got to sit down with writer-directors Jonathan and Josh Baker to talk about their feature debut. If you’re not familiar with the film, Kin stars Myles Truitt as a young boy who finds a mysterious alien weapon and is then forced to go on the run with his ex-con brother (Jack Reynor) when a ruthless criminal (James Franco) puts a target on their backs. The film is based on the Baker’s short film Bag Man and also stars Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, and Dennis Quaid.

During the wide-ranging conversation, they talked about how Kin came about and the short film that influenced the story, the challenges of making the feature, the casting process, the importance of scheduling when casting, what they learned from early screenings that impacted the finished film, who designed the gun and who now owns it, if they were thinking about sequels when they made it, and a lot more. In addition, they shared a great story about working for the Wachowskis on The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions as Agent Smith doubles and they also played “Ice Breakers.” If you haven’t yet seen “Ice Breakers”, it’s a fun game that includes questions like which TV show you would want to play a guest spot on, favorite sci-fi/fantasy movie, which film scared you as a kid, what you collect, if you own any movie/TV show props, what’s your phone background photo, and more.

Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jonathan and Josh Baker: