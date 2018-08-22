Exclusive ‘Kin’ Featurette Goes Behind the Scenes of the Sci-Fi Film’s Sound Design

0

I think there are a lot of people who work on movies that don’t get enough credit. While we all like to focus on the director and actors, how much do you really know about what the sound designer does on a film, and the various ways they bring the story to life using only sound effects?

Which brings me to this cool featurette we get to premiere today for the sound design on the sci-fi thriller, Kin. If you’re not familiar with the film, Kin stars Myles Truitt as a young boy who finds a mysterious alien weapon and is then forced to go on the run with his ex-con brother (Jack Reynor) when a ruthless criminal (James Franco) puts a target on their backs. Kin is helmed by brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker and it’s based on their short film Bag Man. The film also stars Zoë Kravitz, Carrie Coon, and Dennis Quaid.

If you’ve seen the trailers, you know the film features some very cool sci-fi weapons that cause large scale destruction when used. To make these weapons come to life and feel real, the sound designer has to figure out how each weapon should sound and then figure out how to create new and unique sounds which the audience believes without a second thought. It’s a time-consuming job that not many understand.

For Kin, the job went to Joseph Fraioli. As the Sound Designer and Supervising Sound Editor, he was tasked with making the weapons and world of Kin come to life by using some very interesting things. You’ll see what I’m talking about in the featurette below.

He also explains a bit more about what went into the sound design of Kin in the following statement:

“There are a lot of dualities in the world of Kin and expanding upon those dualities conceptually with sound was a really rewarding process. It allowed me to not only come up with original science fiction sound design elements, but also enhance the depth of the story with conceptual sound design. In the end, great sound design opportunities are only really worthy when you have a great mix, dialog, and music. For that I have to thank my co-supervisor and dialog editor David McCallum, mixers Brad Zoern and Frank Marrone, Mogwai and Kevin Banks, sound editors Dave Rose and Paul Germann, and the directors Jonathan and Josh Baker. It was a best case scenario working with the Bakers on this project. Not only because of their perceptive understanding of sound design and its importance, but also because we are good friends. This made the collaborative process for us a bit like a couple of kids in a candy store. When they asked me to work with them on Kin, it was like asking ‘Want to make an awesome sci-fi movie with your friends?’ and of course I answered ‘Yes, please!'”

Check out this exclusive featurette. I’m pretty sure you’ll have a newfound respect for what a sound designer does on movies after you check it out.

