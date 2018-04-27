‘Kin’ Trailer: James Franco Hunts Two Brothers with a Sci-Fi Twist

0

Summit Entertainment has released the first trailer for the sci-fi thriller Kin, and it looks like a pretty interesting Amblin throwback. Directed by brothers Jonathan and Josh Baker and based on their short film Bag Man, the film stars Myles Truitt as a young boy who finds a mysterious alien weapon and is then forced to go on the run with his ex-con brother (Jack Reynor) when a vengeful criminal (James Franco) puts a target on their backs.

This actually looks like a pretty interesting sci-fi thriller—it’s basically a Sundance indie with a major sci-fi twist. Reynor continues to be an exciting new talent with standout work in films like Sing Street and Free Fire, and the ensemble also includes the impeccably talented Carrie Coon. Moreover, the film is produced by Shawn Levy, who helps spearhead the Netflix smash hit series Stranger Things as an executive producer on that series. Color me intrigued.

Check out the Kin trailer below and click here to check out our recent interview with Levy about the project. The film also stars Zoe Kravitz and Dennis Quaid. Kin opens in theaters on August 31st.